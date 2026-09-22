Better Global ETF: Vanguard's VT vs. the iShares URTH

The Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEMKT:VT) and the iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) both offer broad global equity exposure, but they differ significantly in cost, diversification, and geographic reach.

These ETFs are designed for investors seeking comprehensive equity exposure in a single ticker. While the iShares fund concentrates on large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations, the Vanguard fund provides a truly global reach by including thousands of small-cap stocks and emerging-market companies.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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