Revolution Medicines Aktie

Revolution Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PYWG / ISIN: US76155X1000

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09.07.2026 09:55:00

Better Growth Buy: Axsome vs Revolution Medicines

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) have offered investors significant growth so far this year. The biotech companies saw their shares soar 34% and 135%, respectively, in the first half. This may have happened as investors, seeking growth beyond the popular theme of artificial intelligence (AI), looked to biotech innovators -- companies with newly launched products or exciting progress in clinical development.Axsome and Revolution have been stocks to watch in these areas. Axsome has won approval for two products rather recently, and Revolution has announced fantastic phase 3 results for its lead oncology candidate -- one that could transform the treatment of certain cancers. These stocks both make solid buys for an investor looking for growth in the healthcare space. But if you could only buy one, which one should you choose? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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