Better Growth Investment: Ginkgo Bioworks vs. Shiba Inu

Sometimes, the quest for growth leads investors to strange places. For instance, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are both investments that people look to for exposure to big upside.But the similarities end there, and it's important to understand why one of the pair is a far better option for pretty much everyone. Here's why.Ginkgo Bioworks is a biotech that's planning to grow by scaling up its research and development (R&D) services platform using a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and laboratory automation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel