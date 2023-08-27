|
27.08.2023 19:00:00
Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. AMD
It's generally best to approach the stock market with a long-term perspective, as holding over many years can shield your investment from temporary headwinds. Growth stocks are an excellent place to start, and the tech industry is filled with attractive options. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are worth considering, with one dominating consumer tech and the other a leading chipmaker. Both companies have enjoyed triple-digit stock growth over the last five years but are down since the start of August after less-than-ideal earnings results. However, their long-term outlooks remain strong thanks to their participation in multiple high-growth industries.As a result, now could be an excellent time to buy the dip on one of these tech giants. So, let's assess whether Apple or AMD is the better growth stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!