11.10.2023 11:12:00
Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. AMD
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) mostly operate in different areas of the tech market, with one dominating consumer products and the other a leading chipmaker. These companies have some similarities, with Apple venturing into chip production in 2020 after ending its partnership with Intel in favor of homegrown hardware. Meanwhile, AMD's client segment includes income from chip sales directly to consumers, which are popular among PC gamers. These companies have also gained a reputation of being attractive growth stocks. In fact, Apple's annual revenue has climbed 52% over the last five years, while AMD's soared 265%. And in the same period, both tech giants have delivered stock growth above 200%. A boom in artificial intelligence (AI) this year has brought further comparisons between these companies, with Apple and AMD heavily investing in the high-growth sector. As a result, you might be wondering whether established tech behemoth Apple or up-and-coming chipmaker AMD makes a better investment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
