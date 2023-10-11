11.10.2023 11:12:00

Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. AMD

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) mostly operate in different areas of the tech market, with one dominating consumer products and the other a leading chipmaker. These companies have some similarities, with Apple venturing into chip production in 2020 after ending its partnership with Intel in favor of homegrown hardware. Meanwhile, AMD's client segment includes income from chip sales directly to consumers, which are popular among PC gamers. These companies have also gained a reputation of being attractive growth stocks. In fact, Apple's annual revenue has climbed 52% over the last five years, while AMD's soared 265%. And in the same period, both tech giants have delivered stock growth above 200%. A boom in artificial intelligence (AI) this year has brought further comparisons between these companies, with Apple and AMD heavily investing in the high-growth sector. As a result, you might be wondering whether established tech behemoth Apple or up-and-coming chipmaker AMD makes a better investment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

05.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.10.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
27.09.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
25.09.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 103,66 1,63% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 16 669,00 -1,37% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 170,48 0,88% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen in Asien geben ab
An den Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag Verkuste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen