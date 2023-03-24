|
24.03.2023 15:00:00
Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. Microsoft
Last year's stock market sell-off took a particularly heavy toll on the tech industry, and some of the world's most valuable companies experienced significant share price declines. The economically challenging environment highlighted the strength of some businesses and the weaknesses of others. During 2022, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged by 33%, and only two companies among the five biggest names in tech outperformed the index.Data by YCharts.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!