13.09.2023 14:45:00
Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. Microsoft
As the world's first and second most valuable companies by market capitalization, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are favorites on Wall Street. The tech giants have a long history of delivering consistent growth, with both companies' annual revenue rising by over 48% since 2018. Meanwhile, their stocks have climbed more than 200% in that period. In 2023, Apple and Microsoft have made investors bullish with expansions into high-growth markets such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR). Despite potential macroeconomic headwinds, these companies have solid long-term outlooks thanks to their dominance in tech. As a result, it's not a bad idea to grow your portfolio by adding shares in Apple or Microsoft. However, before you go all in on one of these companies, make the most of your investment by finding out which is the better buy. So, let's look at whether you're better off with Apple or Microsoft's stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
