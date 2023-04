Better Growth Stock: Apple vs. Nvidia

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks captured Wall Street's attention in 2023 after falling out of favor amid macroeconomic headwinds last year. Developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) sent shares in several related companies soaring, with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stocks up 28% and 90%, respectively, since Jan. 1. These companies have solid histories of growth thanks to substantial market shares in their respective industries. Apple became a mammoth in tech because of its dominance in consumer products, while Nvidia profited from increasing demand for its chips. These companies are building the future as the potential leaders of two high-growth markets: AI and VR/AR (aka the global XR market). The question is, which industry is likely to offer more significant gains over the long term?Continue reading