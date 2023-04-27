|
27.04.2023 15:07:00
Better Growth Stock: Aurora Cannabis vs. Tilray Brands
Marijuana stocks have fallen out of favor in the last two years. But the pot business is experiencing fluctuations like any other evolving industry. Investors who can be patient and wait for the industry to reach its full potential could be rewarded greatly. In fact, experts predict that global cannabis sales will increase at a compound annual rate of 20% to $149 billion by 2031. The Canadian producers Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) are two of the most popular marijuana companies. Only one of them, however, seems to have the potential to thrive in the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
