Better Growth Stock: Aurora Cannabis vs. Trulieve Cannabis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With a slew of states and countries legalizing marijuana in the last few years, the cannabis sector is expanding rapidly, and that means there are plenty of opportunities for investors to find the growth stocks that will lead the industry tomorrow. But many marijuana operators are fighting to retain their market share, and only a few are positioned for success.On that note, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) are both unprofitable marijuana companies that are facing stiff downward pressure on their top lines. Which is a better option as a growth investment? Investing in Aurora right now means believing that the company will eventually succeed in its ongoing multiyear turnaround plan to scale down its business and become profitable in the process.Continue reading