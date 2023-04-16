|
16.04.2023 11:30:00
Better Growth Stock: Axsome vs. CRISPR Therapeutics
If you're looking to add some growth to your portfolio, you may find it in biotech stocks. Two in particular offer investors a terrific opportunity right now. That's because both of them are in the early stages of their growth story. And this means early investors could benefit from these stocks for quite some time.I'm talking about Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Axsome launched its first two products last year -- and may have more on the way. CRISPR recently requested regulatory approval for a product candidate with blockbuster potential. Which of these innovative biotechs makes the better buy right now? Let's find out.Axsome bought the sleep disorder drug Sunosi from Jazz Pharmaceuticals and started selling it last spring. The company launched a product from its own pipeline -- antidepressant Auvelity -- soon afterward. Both drugs are expected to bring in peak revenue of more than $1 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!