|
10.04.2023 15:00:00
Better Growth Stock: CVS Health vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) have a lot in common. They both have recognizable pharmacy retail businesses that millions of consumers across the country know well. And they've also been pursuing growth opportunities to expand their top and bottom lines.But which one has the better approach, and which is the better buy today? Is it the acquisition-hungry CVS Health, or Walgreens and its mission to have up to 1,000 primary care clinics at its stores?CVS Health is becoming one of the top, most diversified healthcare companies in the world. It has been busy wheeling and dealing over the years to get much bigger. In 2018, it closed a mammoth $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna. Just last month, CVS also closed on its acquisition of home health company Signify Health for $8 billion. It has also announced plans to acquire primary care operator Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Jetzt informieren!