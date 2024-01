Better Growth Stock: Intellia Therapeutics vs. CRISPR Therapeutics

You've probably heard that bleeding-edge biotechs like Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) are working hard to develop gene therapies to cure intractable hereditary illnesses. That's entirely true. But for investors, that does little to clarify the issue of which company is more likely to grow over the next couple of years.What's more, there's reason to believe that both businesses are on track to be quite exciting in the near term. Here's what shareholders are looking forward to with each.Intellia Therapeutics doesn't yet have anything approved for sale, but by the end of the decade, there's a very good chance that'll change.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel