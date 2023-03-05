|
05.03.2023 11:30:00
Better Growth Stock: Moderna vs. CRISPR Therapeutics
Now is a great time to get in on biotech growth stocks. Many of them are trading lower than in the past -- yet, at the same time, they're closer than ever to reaching the commercialization of key products. And these potential products may drive blockbuster revenue over the long haul.Two terrific examples of growth stocks to buy today are coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and gene editing expert CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). They have what it takes to become multi-product companies in a few years -- and earnings growth and share performance should follow. If you could only choose one, which is the better buy right now? Let's find out.Some investors have worried that Moderna's best days may be in the past. The company's one and only commercialized product is the coronavirus vaccine -- and vaccine demand is declining. That product brought in billions in earnings over the past two years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!