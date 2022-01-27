|
Better Growth Stock: Novavax vs. Teladoc
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) both were stock market superstars in 2020. As the pandemic deepened, investors bet on Novavax's coronavirus-vaccine program and Teladoc's ability to bring medical visits right into people's homes. As a result, Novavax shares surged 2,700% and Teladoc stock climbed 138%.Last year, however, the picture dimmed for both players. Novavax fell behind in its regulatory-submission schedule, and investors worried a post-pandemic world would equal declining business for Teladoc. But these two players are showing the market they have what it takes to grow now -- and beyond the pandemic.Which one makes the best growth pick? Let's take a closer look at each.Continue reading
