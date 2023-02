Better Growth Stock: Nvidia vs. Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks have been on the rise in 2023 after a sell-off the previous year. Investors are bullish over the prospects of swiftly developing industries such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and what they could mean for the companies actively pursuing them.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) suffered stock slides in 2022 alongside macroeconomic headwinds. However, the new year has Wall Street optimistic, with both stocks up over 20% since Jan. 1.As these tech stocks begin to recover, now might be an excellent time to invest in one of these high-growth companies. So, is Nvidia or Apple's stock the better buy? Let's take a look. Continue reading