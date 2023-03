Better Growth Stock: Nvidia vs. Apple

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tech stocks fell out of favor in 2022, which led the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index to plummet 40% throughout the year. Steep rises in the cost of living led to declines in demand for consumer technology and reductions in earnings for many companies. However, 2023 has Wall Street optimistic about the market again, with the index up roughly 19% year to date. As a result of this optimism, and other positive catalysts unique to each specific company, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 75% and 20% since Jan. 1. These companies experienced substantial stock declines last year yet remain compelling long-term investments, thanks to their history of immense growth.So, is Nvidia or Apple the better growth stock? Let's take a closer look.