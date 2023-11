Better Growth Stock: Pfizer vs. Novo Nordisk

Both Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) can claim to investors that plenty more growth is on the way. With new markets beckoning and multi-year strategic plans in full swing, both of these pharma heavyweights are in motion toward making more money.But one of them is already making good on its ambitions, whereas the other is still gearing up for a big push. So which is the better growth stock?Pfizer has a grand plan to commercialize a diverse set of the medicines in its pipeline that it expects will add as much as $45 billion in sales by 2030. It is also aiming to sign a ton of business development deals -- picking up lucrative early- and mid-stage pharmaceutical assets, production licenses, royalties, and a handful of smaller companies along the way.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel