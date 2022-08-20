|
Better Growth Stock: Roblox vs. Coinbase Global
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) were two of the market's hottest growth stocks last year. Roblox went public via a direct listing last March, and it started trading at $64.50 and surged to an all-time high of $134.72 last November. It now trades at less than $50.Coinbase also went public through a direct listing last April. It started trading at $381, endured a volatile trading session before closing at $310 on the first day, and eventually closed at an all-time high of $357.39 last November. Today, the stock trades at about $90.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
