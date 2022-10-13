NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022

Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray

Cannabis stocks have been on fire of late as hopes surrounding marijuana reform in the U.S. have put them back into the spotlight. Today I'll look at two of the most popular cannabis stocks on the Nasdaq: Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL).These businesses both have growth on their minds, but which one is more likely to achieve it and succeed in the long run without significantly diluting its shareholders along the way?Tilray is a top cannabis company in Canada, with sales totaling $613.6 million over the trailing 12 months. Although the company is technically still incurring net losses, Tilray is known for being one of the more profitable businesses in the industry, achieving adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profitability for 14 straight quarters.Continue reading
