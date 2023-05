Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs. Green Thumb Industries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in the cannabis industry is tricky. Some investors may be tempted to entirely shun the space based on its performance over the last two years. However, a few companies still offer solid-looking fundamentals that may convince savvy investors to believe in their long-term potential.After merging with rival Aphria, Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has grown into a bigger and better business. And U.S. multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) is one of the few businesses that has consistently turned a profit in this fiercely competitive market. Both cannabis companies adopted some tactics that were successful for them. But which of these two cannabis stocks might be the better long-term investment to add to your portfolio right now?Continue reading