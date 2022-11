Better Growth Stock: Tilray vs Cresco Labs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth. According to Allied Market Research, if estimates are correct, it could be worth $149 billion by 2031. Despite this, investors remain hesitant to invest in this industry due to the drug's illegal status at the federal level in the United States.While there's little doubt that investing in this industry carries risk, as with any high-growth industry coupled with an uncertain regulatory outlook, it has the potential to make investors wealthy.Investors with a high appetite for risk have quite a few options in this industry. While Canadian pot stocks have a legal market to grow in, the market is modest compared to the U.S. Meanwhile, U.S. cannabis stocks continue to defy expectations even in a limited state market. With that background, let's take a closer look to see if Canada-based Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) or U.S. multistate operator (MSO) Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) is a better investment option right now. Continue reading