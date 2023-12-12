|
12.12.2023 14:45:00
Better Growth Stock: Viking Therapeutics or Iovance Biotherapeutics?
Small to mid-cap biotechs are high-alpha and high-beta vehicles. In more direct terms, these stocks can generate returns significantly greater than benchmark indices like the S&P 500, but their journey also tends to be filled with sharp price movements in both directions. The core reason for the stomach-churning volatility is value.As primarily research and development operations, these companies can't lean on their sterling fundamentals in turbulent markets; plus, they are well-known for their penchant for diluting existing shareholders to meet their long-term financial obligations.So, to buoy their share prices, these companies have to convince shareholders that their R&D spend, which can be quite significant, will ultimately result in a commercial-stage product in the short term, and a viable economic moat in the long term. Deep value can be a tough sell, especially in a high-interest-rate market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
