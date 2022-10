Better Growth Stock: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) are the two biggest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., but they haven't behaved similarly as investments over the past decade. Though both stocks underperformed the market's gain of 222%, CVS still returned 154%, soundly beating Walgreens' advance of just 28%.But will that same dynamic play out again in the future, and is one likely to be a better growth stock as a result? Let's examine what's going on with each company to find out.The biggest piece of CVS' growth story is its aim of expanding its pharmacy empire by providing primary care services at its more than 1,100 in-store clinics.​​ CVS is now also competing in medical insurance markets via its Aetna subsidiary. That means the company has a position in every link of the healthcare chain, from establishing coverage to making a diagnosis and providing treatment and followup services to patients.Continue reading