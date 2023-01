Better Growth Stock in 2023: Apple vs. AMD

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A sell-off in 2022 led the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index to plunge 34% year over year. As the tech industry is known for its wealth of growth stocks, now is an excellent time to invest in the consistently developing sector. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) suffered considerable stock declines in 2022. However, these companies have retained triple-digit growth in their shares over the past five years, proving the value of investing in growth stocks for the long term. Although Apple and AMD suffered from macroeconomic headwinds last year, 2023 holds some exciting developments for these companies. So, which is the better buy? Let's take a look.