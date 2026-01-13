Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
13.01.2026 09:16:00
Better Growth Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon or Alibaba?
Both Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) are using AI (artificial intelligence) to improve their products and sell more services. And both of the e-commerce giants have massive online shopping platforms that touch millions of consumers and businesses every day. But which of these two companies makes for a better growth stock to buy right now?The answer will boil down to a few things, including the companies' momentum today, the durability of their underlying businesses, and their stocks' valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
