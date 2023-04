Better Healthcare AI Buy: Moderna vs. Medronic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be the next big thing in healthcare. Companies may predict surgical outcomes, select the best drug candidates, improve manufacturing processes -- and these are just a few examples. AI 's uses seem unlimited.No wonder AI's growth in healthcare is set to explode. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of more than 37% this decade, according to Grand View Research. And two companies are particularly interested in tapping into that market: Biotech star Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and medical device giant Medtronic (NYSE: MDT). Which is the best AI healthcare buy right now? Let's find out.COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna already is known for its speed. It brought the vaccine from drawing board to commercialization in less than a year.Continue reading