Better Healthcare AI Stock: Nvidia or GE Healthcare?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is still in its early stages and is expected to be a major trend over the next decade. A report by Grandview Research puts 2022 spending on AI in healthcare at $15.4 billion and expects it to have a compound annual growth rate of 37.5% from 2023 to 2030.AI helps healthcare companies keep up with demand for personalized medicine and can be used to reduce the costs of medical care by addressing medical conditions at earlier stages, particularly in oncology. Healthcare professionals are using AI to speed up and improve data analysis and more accurately detect illnesses.The Clara AI platform from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is helping to accelerate advancements in medical imaging, drug discovery, genomics, and patient monitoring. GE Healthcare (NASDAQ: GEHC) is known more for its MRI, ultrasound, and medical equipment, but it is also turning to artificial intelligence to help hospitals better inform patient decisions.Continue reading