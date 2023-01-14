|
14.01.2023 14:23:00
Better Healthcare Buy for 2023: Medpace Holdings or Doximity?
Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ: MEDP) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) hold unique spots in the healthcare industry, with Medpace being a Top-10 clinical contract research organization (CRO) and Doximity being the best way for advertisers to reach physicians. Both companies have sound financials, with growing revenue and earnings per share and very little debt. They appear to have good potential as long-term investments, too. But which one of the two is a better buy this year?Medpace Holdings has more than 5,000 employees across 41 countries. It helps manage other companies' clinical trials, providing development services to healthcare companies. The Cincinnati-based company has grown quarterly revenue by 285% over the past 10 years, and its shares are up more than 12% over the past year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!