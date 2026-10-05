Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie

Biotech Holdings LtdShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018

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05.10.2026 07:41:32

Better Healthcare ETF: Fidelity's Broad, Low-Cost FHLC vs. State Street's XBI Targeting Biotech

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FHLC) provides broad, low-cost exposure to the entire healthcare sector, whereas the State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT:XBI) offers a narrower, more volatile focus on biotechnology.

Both funds target the healthcare space but with different strategies. The Fidelity fund uses a market-cap-weighted approach across the broad industry, while the State Street fund utilizes an equal-weighted index to capture the potential growth of smaller biotechnology companies.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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