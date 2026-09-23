Better Healthcare ETF: Invesco's Biotech-Focused IBBQ vs. iShares' Broad IYH

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) offers a lower-cost, concentrated play on biotech and pharma, while the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEMKT:IYH) provides broader sector exposure and a higher dividend yield.

Both funds provide targeted access to the medical sector, yet they differ significantly in scope. The Invesco fund focuses narrowly on the Nasdaq-listed biotechnology space, whereas the iShares fund casts a wider net across the entire domestic healthcare landscape, including providers and equipment manufacturers.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Continue reading