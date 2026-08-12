12.08.2026 19:44:12

Better Healthcare ETF: State Street's Pharmaceuticals-Focused XPH vs. Invesco's S&P 500-Targeted RSPH

The State Street SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:XPH) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) offer distinct approaches to the healthcare sector, differing in industry focus, weighting methodology, and recent total returns.While the Invesco fund equal-weights its holdings across the broad healthcare sector to reduce the influence of massive market-cap leaders, the State Street fund targets the specific sub-sector of pharmaceuticals. This comparison looks at how these differing strategies affect costs, risks, and performance for long-term investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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