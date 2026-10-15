Figma Aktie

Figma für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41DRC / ISIN: US3168411052

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15.10.2026 18:15:38

Better High-Growth Software Stock for 2026: Figma vs. ServiceNow

Choosing between high-growth software leaders often involves balancing rapid expansion against proven profitability. We compare the collaborative design innovator Figma (NYSE:FIG) and the enterprise workflow powerhouse ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to see which is a better buy.

Figma provides a collaborative canvas where teams build digital products together, while ServiceNow offers a platform that automates work across IT, HR, and customer service departments. Both companies are currently integrating artificial intelligence to help their enterprise customers work more efficiently, though they occupy very different stages of financial maturity.

Figma sells a cloud-based design platform that connects design, code, and AI in a single collaborative space. The company serves a diverse user base of designers and developers, utilizing a self-service model alongside enterprisewide sales for large organizations. To drive further growth, the company introduced new pricing and billing structures in 2025 and launched AI credits in March 2026. While Figma has historically grown through word-of-mouth, it is now focusing heavily on enterprise procurement processes to capture larger clients within the tech stocks category.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Figma 19,10 0,74% Figma
ServiceNow Inc 126,15 -5,04% ServiceNow Inc

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