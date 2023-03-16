Better High-Yield Dividend Stock: Medical Properties Trust or Philip Morris International

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks are normally top-notch safe-haven plays. After all, dividend-paying stocks are frequently held for long periods of time by a large, stable shareholder base due to their appeal as passive-income vehicles.However, the unfavorable macro environment has managed to weigh on even these central pillars of many well-established portfolios. Speaking to this point, the bellwether Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has dipped by 6.84% over the prior 12 months. One clear upshot to this broad-based sell-off is that yields, on balance, have steadily ticked higher. The core reason is that corporate earnings have remained strong, despite the tough conditions presented by the broader operating environment. The net result is that a surfeit of income stocks now offer yields in excess of 5% per year, a mark that is nearly three times higher than the average yield among stocks listed on the benchmark S&P 500.