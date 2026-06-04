Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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04.06.2026 08:30:00
Better High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy: Bristol Myers Squibb or Pfizer?
When it comes to pharmaceutical stocks and yield, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stand out. However, when deciding which of the two is the better high-yield dividend stock, you need to consider numerous criteria, not just the raw yield itself.When it comes to today's yield, Pfizer is the clear victor. However, when considering whether the higher yield is sustainable, factors such as dividend payout ratios and earnings forecasts start to cast doubt.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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