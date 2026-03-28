Stag Industrial Aktie
WKN DE: A1C8BH / ISIN: US85254J1025
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28.03.2026 13:05:00
Better Industrial REIT: Stag Industrial or EastGroup Properties?
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) that specialize in warehouses enjoy some insulation against inflation because the leases they sign with tenants typically include automatic annual rent increases that are tied to the inflation rate. Unlike other properties, warehouses are essentially concrete boxes that require few capital expenditures to maintain, so more of the rental income they generate flows straight down to the bottom line as profit that can be passed on to their shareholders.Industrial REITs also provide a level of stability not seen in other real estate companies because their tenants generally provide essential services such as food distribution, medical supplies, and logistics. Demand for those services remains fairly consistent even during economic downturns.Two of my favorite warehouse REITs are Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP). But which one is the better buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Stag Industrial Inc.
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Stag Industrial stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Stag Industrial legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.10.25
|Ausblick: Stag Industrial stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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14.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Stag Industrial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)