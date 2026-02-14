International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
15.02.2026 00:49:01
Better International ETF: iShares' IEFA vs. Schwab's SCHE
The Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) both offer low-cost international diversification, but differ sharply in their regional focus, sector weights, and recent returns.Both SCHE and IEFA appeal to investors looking outside the U.S., but SCHE targets emerging markets while IEFA zeroes in on developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. This comparison highlights how their costs, performance, liquidity, and portfolio construction stack up for globally minded investors.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
