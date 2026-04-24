International Aktie

International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50

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24.04.2026 15:59:01

Better International ETF: iShares' IEMG vs. State Street's SPGM

The State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) differ materially in geographic focus, sector exposure, and risk profile, despite sharing the same low expense ratio.SPGM is designed to provide broad, diversified exposure to both developed and emerging global equities, making it a core holding for many investors seeking to track the entire global market.IEMG, in contrast, narrows its focus to emerging market stocks, offering targeted access to faster-growing but potentially more volatile regions. This comparison explores how these differences play out across cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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