Better International ETF: Schwab's SCHF vs. the iShares IEFA

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) provides massive scale and broader diversification, while the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHF) offers a lower cost of entry and stronger recent performance.

Both funds target developed markets outside of the United States. While they overlap significantly in their geographic focus, differences in their underlying indexes lead to variations in holding counts, sector weights, and total return profiles that may influence an investor's long-term portfolio strategy.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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