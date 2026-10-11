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WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

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11.10.2026 07:53:48

Better Invesco Healthcare ETF: PJP Targeting Pharmaceuticals vs. RSPH's Broader Sector Lens

The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEMKT:PJP) focuses on concentrated exposure to drug manufacturers with lower historical volatility, while the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEMKT:RSPH) provides a more diversified, lower-cost approach to the broader healthcare sector.

Investors seeking healthcare exposure often choose between niche industry concentration and broad sector coverage. This comparison explores two Invesco funds: one that isolates the pharmaceutical industry and another that equal-weights every healthcare constituent in the S&P 500, including medical devices and services firms.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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Invesco Ltd 26,30 -1,61% Invesco Ltd

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