Better iShares International ETF: IEFA vs. IXUS
While both the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) and the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEMKT:IEFA) track non-U.S. equities with the same expense ratio, IXUS includes emerging markets for broader exposure, whereas IEFA offers a slightly higher yield and is focused solely on developed markets.Both IXUS and IEFA aim to give investors access to international equities, but their coverage differs: IXUS includes both developed and emerging markets, while IEFA is limited to developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. This comparison unpacks how those differences play out in cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
