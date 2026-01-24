International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
Better iShares International ETF: ACWX vs. IEMG
The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:IEMG) charges a lower expense ratio and focuses on emerging markets, while the iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) provides broader non-U.S. exposure with a slightly higher yield and less risk over recent periods.IEMG and ACWX both offer international equity exposure, but their approaches differ. IEMG targets only emerging markets across all market caps, while ACWX holds large- and mid-cap non-U.S. stocks. This comparison explores how these differences play out in cost, returns, risk, and composition.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
