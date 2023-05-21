|
21.05.2023 14:00:00
Better Late Than Never: 3 Stocks to Buy Now That Are Up More Than 20% This Year
This has been the year of the stock picker. Look no further than the big three indexes for proof: The Nasdaq Composite is up 20%, the S&P 500 is up 9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 1%.More to the point, some individual stocks are up -- or down -- far more. Nvidia, for example, is up a staggering 116% year to date.With so much variance in the market, making smart investment decisions is more crucial than ever. So, let's have a look at some stocks up more than 20% that have caught the eye of three Motley Fool contributors: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!