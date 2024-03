Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Apple or Tesla?

The "Magnificent Seven" have delivered outstanding returns to investors in recent years, and they continue to outperform. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is up 19% year to date, beating the Nasdaq Composite's return of 9.6%.But not all seven stocks are up this year. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down 12% and 27%, respectively. Nonetheless, they have tremendous brand power in their respective markets, and neither will stay down forever. So now is a good time to compare their growth potential to see which offers more upside from here.Apple stock rose 43% over the last three years, but it has been weighed down by market share losses for the iPhone in China. The nation generates 21% of Apple 's operating profit. The company was also hit by an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice in March, but that's not as concerning for investors as the slowing product revenue growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel