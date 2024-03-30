|
30.03.2024 12:15:00
Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Apple or Tesla?
The "Magnificent Seven" have delivered outstanding returns to investors in recent years, and they continue to outperform. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF is up 19% year to date, beating the Nasdaq Composite's return of 9.6%.But not all seven stocks are up this year. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down 12% and 27%, respectively. Nonetheless, they have tremendous brand power in their respective markets, and neither will stay down forever. So now is a good time to compare their growth potential to see which offers more upside from here.Apple stock rose 43% over the last three years, but it has been weighed down by market share losses for the iPhone in China. The nation generates 21% of Apple's operating profit. The company was also hit by an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice in March, but that's not as concerning for investors as the slowing product revenue growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Donnerstagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.03.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags leichter (finanzen.at)