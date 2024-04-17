|
17.04.2024 13:15:00
Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two of the world's top tech companies. They're also two of the "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which account for nearly 30% of the S&P 500's market capitalization.But this year, Apple's stock declined 9% as investors fretted over its competitive, macro, and regulatory challenges. Alphabet's stock advanced 14% even as its advertising business cooled off and it suffered a major setback in the AI race. Will Alphabet continue to shake off the bears and outperform Apple this year?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
