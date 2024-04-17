Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 12:14:00

Better Magnificent Seven Stock: Nvidia vs. Meta Platforms

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have been the two best-performing "Magnificent Seven" stocks over the past 12 months. Nvidia's stock surged more than 230% as the explosive growth of the AI market drove more companies to upgrade their data center GPUs to process complex AI tasks. Meanwhile, Meta's stock rallied nearly 140% as the growth of its advertising business accelerated again.But should investors still buy either of these high-growth tech stocks today?Image source: Getty Images.

