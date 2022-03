Better Marijuana Stock: Curaleaf Holdings vs. Green Thumb Industries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite the turbulent times the marijuana industry is experiencing, it consists of exciting and high-growth cannabis stocks. The industry is going through a series of ups and downs led by a lack of positive movement toward federal legalization. But that hasn't stopped the growth of domestic cannabis growers. Illinois-based Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) reported outstanding fourth-quarter results in the first week of March. Both are in a tight race to be the top cannabis stock. Let's look at their year-end results and determine which is the better buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading