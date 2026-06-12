Tilray Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A41VMJ / ISIN: US88688T2096
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12.06.2026 11:45:00
Better Marijuana Stock to Buy Right Now: Tilray or Trulieve?
Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF) last week saidthat it had received approval to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), making it the first U.S. cannabis company to be listed on a major exchange. It began trading on the NYSE under the ticker TRUL on June 10.Its uplisting was made possible by the U.S. rescheduling of medical marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III substance -- meaning it may have some medical benefits -- in April. After rescheduling, Trulieve made moves to consolidate its operations to consist solely of state-licensed medical marijuana facilities.The move is huge for the U.S. cannabis industry, but Canadian companies, such as Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), were already listed on U.S. major exchanges. Now that Trulieve and Tilray compete head-to-head on major exchanges, which is the better cannabis stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tilray Brands (ex Aphria)
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01.04.26
|Tilray-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Cannabis-Konzern meldet geringeren Verlust und überraschend starken Umsatz (finanzen.at)
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09.01.26
|Tilray-Aktie legt zu: Verluste eingegrenzt - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)