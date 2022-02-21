|
21.02.2022 15:24:30
Better Metaverse Stock: Apple vs. Microsoft
The metaverse may be nascent right now, but it is expected to become humongous in the long run given its potential to blur the boundaries between real and virtual worlds.Third-party estimates put the size of the metaverse market at nearly $830 billion in 2028, which may not be surprising as the technology would allow people to interact with each other in real-time in a three-dimensional virtual world from the comfort of their homes.Not surprisingly, several tech giants are in a race to corner a share of the lucrative opportunity that the metaverse could present. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are no different. While one of them has already started tapping the massive metaverse market, the other one is reportedly working on new devices so it doesn't miss out on this opportunity.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
