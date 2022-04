Better Metaverse Stock: Matterport vs. Unity

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both often mentioned in discussions of the so-called "metaverse," which merges the physical and digital worlds with augmented and virtual reality platforms.Matterport enables companies to create "digital twins" of their houses, offices, and other real-world locations with 360-degree cameras or mobile apps. These twins can then be accessed through web browsers, mobile apps, or VR headsets to experience immersive tours.Unity powers more than half of the world's mobile, console, and PC games with its cross-platform game development engine. It's also used to build popular VR games like Beat Saber, AR filters on Snap's Snapchat, and various non-gaming applications. It also enables developers to integrate ads, multiplayer features, and payment services into their games. Continue reading